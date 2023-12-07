WhichCar
2016 Volkswagen Passat 140 TDI Highline 3C My17 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2016 Volkswagen Passat 140 TDI Highline 3C My17 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2016 Volkswagen Passat 140 TDI Highline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1578 mm
Tracking Rear 1562 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2791 mm
Height 1477 mm
Length 4767 mm
Width 1832 mm
Kerb Weight 1562 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 126 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 126 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R18
Rear Tyre 235/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wvwzzz3Czg*000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

