WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Passat
  4. 206Tsi R-Line

2016 Volkswagen Passat 206Tsi R-Line 3C My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2016 Volkswagen Passat 206Tsi R-Line 3C My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2016 Volkswagen Passat 206Tsi R-Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen Passat News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1578 mm
Tracking Rear 1562 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2791 mm
Height 1456 mm
Length 4767 mm
Width 1832 mm
Kerb Weight 1589 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 59 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 166 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 166 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 1700
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 206 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R19
Rear Tyre 235/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wvwzzz3Czh*123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Passat pricing and specs

206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD N/A
206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD N/A
206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $7