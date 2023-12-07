Specifications for the 2016 Volkswagen Scirocco R Wolfsburg Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Volkswagen Scirocco R Wolfsburg Edition 1S My17 2.0L Petrol 3D Coupe
|Tracking Front
|1553 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1559 mm
|Ground Clearance
|142 mm
|Wheelbase
|2575 mm
|Height
|1410 mm
|Length
|4255 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1371 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|CO2 Emissions
|192 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|192 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|188 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz13Zc*123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alcantara Trim
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Clock
- DeadLocking
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sport Seats
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Tinted Windows
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Panoramic Sunroof - $1,750