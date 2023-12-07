Specifications for the 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 155 Tsi R-Line (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 155 Tsi R-Line (4X4) 5Nc My16 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1571 mm
|Ground Clearance
|195 mm
|Wheelbase
|2605 mm
|Height
|1686 mm
|Length
|4427 mm
|Width
|1809 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1642 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|205 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|205 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|1700
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|155 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Right Side In Boot Compartment
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzz5Nz#**00011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Power Sunroof - $2,000
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$47,300
|132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$53,000
|235Tsi R 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$71,900
|162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$63,100
|162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$59,100
|Allspace 162 Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|N/A
|Allspace 110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$42,900
|Allspace 132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$46,800
|Allspace 162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$55,700
|Allspace 162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$59,100
