2016 Volvo S90 D4 Momentum P My17 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2016 Volvo S90 D4 Momentum P My17 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2016 Volvo S90 D4 Momentum. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1628 mm
Tracking Rear 1629 mm
Ground Clearance 152 mm
Wheelbase 2941 mm
Height 1443 mm
Length 4963 mm
Width 2019 mm
Kerb Weight 1738 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2270 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 532 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
CO2 Emissions 123 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.7 L/100km
CO2 Extra 111 g/km
CO2 Urban 144 g/km
CO2 Combined 123 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4250
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Psa8Adh1234567
Country Manufactured Sweden