WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. S90
  4. D5 Inscription

2016 Volvo S90 D5 Inscription P My17 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2016 Volvo S90 D5 Inscription P My17 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2016 Volvo S90 D5 Inscription. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volvo S90 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1617 mm
Tracking Rear 1618 mm
Ground Clearance 152 mm
Wheelbase 2941 mm
Height 1443 mm
Length 4963 mm
Width 2019 mm
Kerb Weight 1848 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2360 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 512 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 135 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 122 g/km
CO2 Urban 158 g/km
CO2 Combined 135 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 480 Nm
Makimum Power 173 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Ps68Ach1234567
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Sweden