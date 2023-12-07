Specifications for the 2016 Volvo Xc90 T6 2.0 R-Design. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Volvo Xc90 T6 2.0 R-Design 256 My16 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1665 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1667 mm
|Ground Clearance
|238 mm
|Wheelbase
|2984 mm
|Height
|1776 mm
|Length
|4950 mm
|Width
|2008 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1965 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|785 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|199 g/km
|Engine
|S/C & T/C Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Yv1Lfa4Acg1000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Roof Rails
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Impact Protection
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- Air Suspension - $3,760
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,825
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,825
- Compact disc player - $160
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $500
- Driver Assist Pack - $400
- Heated Front Seats - $375
- Heated Rear Seats - $400
- Head Up Display - $1,900
- Leather Trim Special - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $1,750
- Power Sunroof - $2,950
- Surround Camera System - $1,750
- Premium Sound System - $4,500
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $150
- Ventilated Front Seats - $450
- Wood Grain Trim - $700
Current Volvo Xc90 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$125,800
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$98,500
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,300
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$128,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$100,990
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,990