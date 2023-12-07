WhichCar
2017 Aston Martin Db11 Launch Edition My17.5 5.2L Petrol 2D Coupe

2017 Aston Martin Db11 Launch Edition My17.5 5.2L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2017 Aston Martin Db11 Launch Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1665 mm
Tracking Rear 1645 mm
Ground Clearance 101 mm
Wheelbase 2805 mm
Height 1280 mm
Length 4750 mm
Width 1905 mm
Kerb Weight 1825 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 78 L
CO2 Emissions 265 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 197 g/km
CO2 Urban 384 g/km
CO2 Combined 265 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 447 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 Zr20
Rear Tyre 295/35 Zr20
Front Rim Size 9X20
Rear Rim Size 11X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping Control, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side On Front Door Sill
VIN Number Scfrlfav3Hgl12345
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Great Britain

