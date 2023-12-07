Specifications for the 2017 Aston Martin Db11 My17.5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Aston Martin Db11 My17.5 5.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1665 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1645 mm
|Ground Clearance
|101 mm
|Wheelbase
|2805 mm
|Height
|1280 mm
|Length
|4750 mm
|Width
|1905 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1825 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|265 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|197 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|384 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|265 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|447 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|11X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping Control, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Front Door Sill
|VIN Number
|Scfrlfav3Hgl12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Carbon Fibre Brakes
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Heated Front Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Special Identifying Badging
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Active Park Assist - $1,324
- Alcantara Trim - $2,648
- Alloy Wheels - $4,412
- Alloy Wheels Special 2 - $5,296
- Alloy Wheels Special 3 - $6,620
- Black Painted Roof - $2,648
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System - $519
- Exclusive Paint - $18,764
- Exterior Pack - $5,296
- First Aid Kit - $254
- Interior Pack - $4,412
- Luxury Pack - $20,105
- Leather Trim - $3,206
- Leather Trim Special - $9,268
- Metallic Paint - $3,206
- Metallic Paint Premium - $10,592
- Metallic Paint Special - $9,268
- Painted Brake Calipers - $2,648
- Smoke Pack - $1,324
- Premium Sound System - $14,564
- Technology Pack - $8,296
- Technology Plus Pack - $18,764
