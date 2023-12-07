WhichCar
2017 Aston Martin Rapide Shadow Edition My17.5 5.9L Petrol 4D Coupe

2017 Aston Martin Rapide Shadow Edition My17.5 5.9L Petrol 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Specifications for the 2017 Aston Martin Rapide Shadow Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1590 mm
Tracking Rear 1615 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2990 mm
Height 1350 mm
Length 4970 mm
Width 1930 mm
Kerb Weight 1990 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 78 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 300 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 212 g/km
CO2 Urban 454 g/km
CO2 Combined 300 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6750
Torque RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 620 Nm
Makimum Power 412 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 295/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 11.0X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Floor
VIN Number Scfhldes4Hgf01234
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Great Britain