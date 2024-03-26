WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. V12
  4. Vantage Amr

2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Amr My18 5.9L Petrol 2D Coupe

2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Amr My18 5.9L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Amr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Aston Martin V12 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 106 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1250 mm
Length 4385 mm
Width 1865 mm
Kerb Weight 1630 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1995 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 343 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 343 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 630 Nm
Makimum Power 444 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 295/30 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 11X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Scfgjbcr9Fgs01365
Vehicle Segment Sports From 200K
Country Manufactured England