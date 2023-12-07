Specifications for the 2017 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Edit. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Edit My17.5 4.7L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1568 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1562 mm
|Ground Clearance
|106 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1260 mm
|Length
|4358 mm
|Width
|1865 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1595 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1910 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|77 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|296 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|296 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7300
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|490 Nm
|Makimum Power
|321 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Scfejbdl9Fgc18557
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Sports Exhaust System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Comfort Suspension
- Front Grille Special
- Metallic Paint
- Paint Colour Special
- Power front seats
- Premium Paint - $10,592
- Red Brake Calipers