2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante My17 5.9L Petrol 2D Convertible

2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante My17 5.9L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1590 mm
Tracking Rear 1590 mm
Ground Clearance 117 mm
Wheelbase 2740 mm
Height 1305 mm
Length 4725 mm
Width 1910 mm
Kerb Weight 1849 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 78 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 298 g/km
Green House 3
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 298 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6750
Torque RPM 5752
Maxiumum Torque 620 Nm
Makimum Power 420 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R20
Rear Tyre 305/30 R20
Front Rim Size 9.0X20
Rear Rim Size 11.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Scfnlchu9Fgk00004
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Great Britain