Specifications for the 2017 Audi A3 1.0 TFSI Sportback. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Audi A3 1.0 TFSI Sportback 8V My17 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1510 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2621 mm
|Height
|1477 mm
|Length
|4313 mm
|Width
|1785 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1275 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1760 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|630 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|485 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|CO2 Emissions
|111 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|111 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Diesel, Separate Springs, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Vxha123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward & Reverse
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $400
- Assistance Pack - $1,500
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,300
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,700
- Comfort Pack - $2,700
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $500
- Exclusive Paint - $650
- Exterior Pack - $900
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- Leather Accented Upholstery - $1,400
- LED Headlights - $1,500
- Metallic Paint - $1,150
- Parking Distance Control Side - $890
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - $200
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,150
- Power front seat Driver - $600
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats - $400
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish - $600
- Rear Privacy Glass - $700
- Split Fold Rear Seat - $400
- Sport Seats - $1,800
- Panoramic Sunroof - $1,950
- Sound System with 10 Speakers - $500
- Premium Sound System - $1,750
- Styling Pack - $2,500
- Sports Suspension - $400
- Technik Pack - $2,900
Current Audi A3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$53,100
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$50,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$60,200
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$57,700
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$51,200
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$46,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$58,100
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$53,100