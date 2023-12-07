Specifications for the 2017 Audi A3 1.4 TFSI Cod. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Audi A3 1.4 TFSI Cod 8V My17 1.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1534 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1504 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2621 mm
|Height
|1441 mm
|Length
|4458 mm
|Width
|1795 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1320 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1795 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|660 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|475 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|CO2 Emissions
|114 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|114 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Diesel, Separate Springs, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Vxha123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights - $2,800
- Assistance Pack - $1,500
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,300
- Comfort Pack - $2,900
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $500
- Driver Mode Selection - $400
- Exclusive Paint - $650
- Exterior Pack - $900
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- LED Headlights - $1,500
- Metallic Paint - $1,150
- Massage Function on Driver Seat - $600
- Parking Distance Control Side - $890
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,150
- Power front seat Driver - $600
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats - $400
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish - $600
- Rear Privacy Glass - $700
- Sport Seats - $400
- Panoramic Sunroof - $1,950
- Sound System with 10 Speakers - $500
- Premium Sound System - $1,750
- Styling Pack - $2,400
- Sports Suspension - $400
- Technik Pack - $2,900
