2017 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Quattro S Tronic Sprt F5 My17 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2017 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Quattro S Tronic Sprt F5 My17 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2017 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Quattro S Tronic Sprt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1581 mm
Tracking Rear 1562 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 2770 mm
Height 1353 mm
Length 4673 mm
Width 1846 mm
Kerb Weight 1665 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 149 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 125 g/km
CO2 Urban 182 g/km
CO2 Combined 149 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 185 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 255/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Transverse Link
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Transverse Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf5Xha123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A5 pricing and specs

45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sportback 2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $92,969
40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sportback 2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $78,500
45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe 2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $84,269
45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback 2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $84,269
45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $98,069