2017 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI S Tronic Sport F5 My17 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2017 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI S Tronic Sport F5 My17 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2017 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI S Tronic Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1587 mm
Tracking Rear 1568 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 2770 mm
Height 1353 mm
Length 4673 mm
Width 1846 mm
Kerb Weight 1565 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 740 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 125 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 125 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1450
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Transverse Link
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Transverse Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf5Xha123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

