2017 Audi A6 2.0 TDI S Tronic 4Gl My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2017 Audi A6 2.0 TDI S Tronic 4Gl My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Specifications for the 2017 Audi A6 2.0 TDI S Tronic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1600 mm
Tracking Rear 1626 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2912 mm
Height 1478 mm
Length 4933 mm
Width 1874 mm
Kerb Weight 1800 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2355 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 555 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 110 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 102 g/km
CO2 Urban 125 g/km
CO2 Combined 110 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4Gzgn123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A6 pricing and specs

40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $94,175
45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $113,469
55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $123,469
Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $116,375
40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $104,100