Specifications for the 2017 Audi A6 3.0 TDI Biturbo Black Ed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Audi A6 3.0 TDI Biturbo Black Ed 4Gl My18 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1626 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1622 mm
|Ground Clearance
|126 mm
|Wheelbase
|2921 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4927 mm
|Width
|1874 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1835 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2445 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|161 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|142 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|194 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|161 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3900
|Torque RPM
|1450
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Gxbn123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cloth Headlining
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- LED Headlights
- Leather Sport Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sports Seats Powered 12 Way
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $620
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights - $2,300
- Air Suspension - $4,160
- Assistance Pack - $3,500
- Comfort Pack - $4,750
- Head Up Display - $2,950
- Inlays
- Limited Slip Differential - $2,245
- Night View Assist - $4,270
- Power Boot Lid - $1,100
- Power Door Closing - $1,260
- Pearl Effect Paint - $2,280
- S Line Pack - $7,400
- Audi S-line Sports Pack - $6,900
- Premium Sound System - $10,780
- Teknik Pack - $4,800
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,950
