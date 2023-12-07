Specifications for the 2017 Audi A7 2.0 TFSI S Tronic Quattro S/B. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Audi A7 2.0 TFSI S Tronic Quattro S/B 4G My18 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Tracking Front
|1641 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1635 mm
|Ground Clearance
|129 mm
|Wheelbase
|2923 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4974 mm
|Width
|1911 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1825 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2265 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|163 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|141 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|199 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|163 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|185 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wuazzz4Gzgn123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Rear Seats
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $4,770
- Audi Exclusive Pack - $1,060
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $800
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,200
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights - $2,500
- Adjustable Steering Column - $1,000
- Alloy Wheels Special - $1,600
- Alloy Wheels Special 2 - $8,500
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $3,700
- Contour Seats Leather Upholstery - $8,600
- Dynamic Steering - $2,800
- Exterior Pack - $1,060
- Heated Front Seats - $900
- Head Up Display - $3,400
- Inlays - $4,500
- Metallic Paint - $2,300
- Night Pack - $4,900
- Park Assist - $900
- Power Door Closing - $1,450
- Rear Privacy Glass - $1,100
- S Line Pack - $5,900
- Sport Seats - $2,500
- Sunroof - $2,350
- Premium Sound System - $12,000
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,850
Current Audi A7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$124,169
|55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$141,869
|55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$148,900
|55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$130,300