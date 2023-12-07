WhichCar
2017 Audi A7 3.0 S/B TDI Biturbo Quttro Blk 4G My18 3.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2017 Audi A7 3.0 S/B TDI Biturbo Quttro Blk 4G My18 3.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2017 Audi A7 3.0 S/B TDI Biturbo Quttro Blk. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1644 mm
Tracking Rear 1635 mm
Ground Clearance 129 mm
Wheelbase 2923 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4974 mm
Width 1911 mm
Kerb Weight 1895 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2505 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 610 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 170 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 152 g/km
CO2 Urban 203 g/km
CO2 Combined 170 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3900
Torque RPM 1450
Maxiumum Torque 650 Nm
Makimum Power 235 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/35 R20
Rear Tyre 265/35 R20
Front Rim Size 9.0X20
Rear Rim Size 9.0X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4Gxbn123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

