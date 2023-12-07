Specifications for the 2017 Audi A7 Sportback 3.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Audi A7 Sportback 3.0 TDI Quattro 4G My18 3.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1644 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1635 mm
|Ground Clearance
|129 mm
|Wheelbase
|2923 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4974 mm
|Width
|1911 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1825 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2435 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|140 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|132 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|155 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|140 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3250
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|160 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Gxbn123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Rear Seats
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $4,770
- Audi Exclusive Pack - $1,060
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $800
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,200
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights - $2,500
- Adjustable Steering Column - $1,000
- Alloy Wheels Special - $1,600
- Alloy Wheels Special 2 - $8,500
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $3,700
- Contour Seats Leather Upholstery - $8,600
- Dynamic Steering - $2,800
- Exterior Pack - $1,060
- Heated Front Seats - $900
- Head Up Display - $3,400
- Inlays - $4,500
- Metallic Paint - $2,300
- Night Pack - $4,900
- Park Assist - $900
- Power Door Closing - $1,450
- Rear Privacy Glass - $1,100
- S Line Pack - $5,900
- Sport Seats - $2,500
- Sunroof - $2,350
- Premium Sound System - $12,000
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,850
