Specifications for the 2017 Audi R8 5.2 Fsi Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Audi R8 5.2 Fsi Quattro My18 5.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1632 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1593 mm
|Ground Clearance
|117 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1230 mm
|Length
|4425 mm
|Width
|1940 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1595 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1895 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|272 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|200 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|394 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|272 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|8250
|Torque RPM
|6500
|Maxiumum Torque
|540 Nm
|Makimum Power
|397 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|11.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wuazzzfxzg7912345
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Dynamic Steering
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim Special
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Magnetic Ride
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sports Exhaust System
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Audi Exclusive Pack - $10,250
- Alcantara Trim - $6,400
- Ceramic Brakes - $20,300
- Crystal Effect Paint - $3,550
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover - $7,750
- Carbon Fibre Pack - $3,200
- Carbon Sill Guards Special - $2,400
- Exclusive Pack - $13,650
- Inlays - $4,100
- Leather Pack - $17,950
- Nappa Leather - $9,750
- Storage Package - $650