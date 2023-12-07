WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Rs 3
  4. Quattro

2017 Audi Rs 3 Quattro 8V My18 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2017 Audi Rs 3 Quattro 8V My18 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2017 Audi Rs 3 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1573 mm
Tracking Rear 1542 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 2628 mm
Height 1406 mm
Length 4479 mm
Width 1802 mm
Kerb Weight 1560 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 191 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 152 g/km
CO2 Urban 260 g/km
CO2 Combined 191 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5850
Torque RPM 1700
Maxiumum Torque 480 Nm
Makimum Power 294 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 235/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wuazzz8Vxfa123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Rs 3 pricing and specs

2.5 TFSI S Tronic 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $99,300
2.5 TFSI S Tronic 4D Sportback 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $96,800
2.5 TFSI S Tronic 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $95,800
2.5 TFSI S Tronic 4D Sportback 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $93,400