2017 Audi Rs 6 Avant Performance 4G My17 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2017 Audi Rs 6 Avant Performance 4G My17 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2017 Audi Rs 6 Avant Performance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1662 mm
Tracking Rear 1663 mm
Wheelbase 2915 mm
Height 1461 mm
Length 4979 mm
Width 1936 mm
Kerb Weight 1935 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2565 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 630 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 226 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 176 g/km
CO2 Urban 313 g/km
CO2 Combined 226 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6800
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 445 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/30 R21
Rear Tyre 285/30 R21
Front Rim Size 9.5X21
Rear Rim Size 9.5X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Lower Wishbone, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wuazzz4G0Gn123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

