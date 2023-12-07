Specifications for the 2017 Audi S1 Sportback 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Audi S1 Sportback 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8X My18 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1474 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1452 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2469 mm
|Height
|1423 mm
|Length
|3975 mm
|Width
|1746 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1340 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1790 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|CO2 Emissions
|166 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|140 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|216 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|166 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/40 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/40 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8X1Fb000011
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sport Seats
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Body Kit - $3,990
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- Metallic Paint - $990
- Parking Distance Control Front - $600
- Performance Pack - $4,990
- Protective Glazing - $750
- Styling Pack - $900