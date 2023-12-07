Specifications for the 2017 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Quattro 8T My15 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1588 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|114 mm
|Wheelbase
|2751 mm
|Height
|1369 mm
|Length
|4640 mm
|Width
|1854 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1675 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2175 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|190 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|190 g/km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2900
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|245 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Tx8A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Headlights
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Sports Suspension
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Drive - $3,000
- Adaptive Damping Control - $1,900
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,100
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,600
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,800
- Heated Front Seats - $750
- Lane Change Warning - $1,400
- Leather Trim Special - $2,850
- Metallic Paint - $1,695
- Power front seat Driver/memory - $1,300
- Power Sunroof - $2,350
- Racing Sports Seats - $4,650
- Premium Sound System - $1,650
- Television - $2,400
