Specifications for the 2017 Audi S6 4.0 TFSI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Audi S6 4.0 TFSI 4Gl My18 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1627 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1618 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2912 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|4931 mm
|Width
|1874 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1895 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2505 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|CO2 Emissions
|218 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|166 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|309 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|218 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|331 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Gxdn123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Lights - LED
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Optional Extras
- Active Steering - $2,760
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights - $2,300
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $1,590
- Hill Descent Control - $2,950
- Inlays
- Night View Assist - $4,270
- Park Assist - $840
- Power Door Closing - $1,260
- Power Sunblind Rear Window - $1,100
- Rear Privacy Glass - $960
- Surround Camera System - $1,380
- Sports Exhaust System - $2,400
- Premium Sound System - $10,780
- Television - $2,300
Current Audi S6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$158,769
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$169,100
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$148,000