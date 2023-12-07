WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Sq5
  4. 3.0 TFSI Quattro

2017 Audi Sq5 3.0 TFSI Quattro Fy My17 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

d5e81b10/2017 audi sq5 3 0 tfsi quattro 3 0l petrol 4d wagon 04c00160
2017 Audi Sq5 3.0 TFSI Quattro Fy My17 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Audi Sq5 3.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi Sq5 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1626 mm
Tracking Rear 1625 mm
Ground Clearance 176 mm
Wheelbase 2832 mm
Height 1634 mm
Length 4671 mm
Width 1898 mm
Kerb Weight 1935 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2530 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 203 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 168 g/km
CO2 Urban 257 g/km
CO2 Combined 203 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 1370
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 260 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R21
Rear Tyre 255/40 R21
Front Rim Size 8Jx21
Rear Rim Size 8Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzfyxh2123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Sq5 pricing and specs

3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $110,875
3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $116,469
3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $119,700
3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $125,400
3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $116,700
3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $122,300