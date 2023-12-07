Specifications for the 2017 Audi Tt 2.0 TFSI Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Audi Tt 2.0 TFSI Sport Fv My17 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1569 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1553 mm
|Ground Clearance
|107 mm
|Wheelbase
|2505 mm
|Height
|1353 mm
|Length
|4177 mm
|Width
|1832 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1230 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1630 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|CO2 Emissions
|139 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|139 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|169 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Truzzzfvzf0000111
|Country Manufactured
|Hungary
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $2,250
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights - $4,400
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,500
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,700
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $2,350
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $650
- Driver Assist Pack - $2,200
- Heated Front Seats - $750
- LED Headlights - $2,500
- Leather Upholstery - $900
- Metallic Paint - $1,400
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,400
- Protective Glazing - $900
- Rear Privacy Glass - $900
- Sound System with 9 Speakers - $550
- Premium Sound System - $1,750
- Television - $2,050
Current Audi Tt pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|S 2.0 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$101,675
|45 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$84,000
|Rs 2.5 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$139,769
|45 TFSI Quattro Final Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$88,479
|45 TFSI Quattro Final Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$85,800