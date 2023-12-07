Specifications for the 2017 Audi Tt Rs Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Audi Tt Rs Quattro Fv3 My17 2.5L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1565 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1549 mm
|Ground Clearance
|107 mm
|Wheelbase
|2502 mm
|Height
|1333 mm
|Length
|4191 mm
|Width
|1832 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1605 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|196 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|151 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|260 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|196 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5850
|Torque RPM
|1700
|Maxiumum Torque
|480 Nm
|Makimum Power
|294 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/30 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wuazzzfvzh1123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Hungary
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Active High Beam Control
- Active Steering
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alloy Pedals
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Top
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Nappa Leather
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Torque Transfer Control
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
- Wind Deflector
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Ceramic Brakes - $8,900
- Crystal Effect Paint - $2,000
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover - $1,300
- Dynamic Design Pack - $3,500
- Design Pack - $1,900
- Extended Leather Pack - $450
- Metallic Paint - $1,300
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,300
- Premium Lighting Pack - $3,000
- Premium Sound System - $1,150
- Styling Pack - $1,400
