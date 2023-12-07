WhichCar
2017 Bentley Mulsanne (5 Seat) 3Y My18 6.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2017 Bentley Mulsanne (5 Seat) 3Y My18 6.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2017 Bentley Mulsanne (5 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1605 mm
Tracking Rear 1651 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 3266 mm
Height 1521 mm
Length 5575 mm
Width 1926 mm
Kerb Weight 2685 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3200 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 515 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 96 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 342 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 15 L/100km
CO2 Combined 342 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 1020 Nm
Makimum Power 377 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/45 Zr20
Rear Tyre 265/45 Zr20
Front Rim Size 9X20
Rear Rim Size 9X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Electronic Air Suspension, Electronically Controlled Damper
Rear Suspension Electronic Air Suspension, Electronically Controlled Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Scbbm63Y4Hc015100
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

Current Bentley Mulsanne pricing and specs

3Y My20 4D Sedan 6.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $492,300
3Y My20 4D Sedan 6.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $354,400
3Y My20 4D Sedan 6.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $389,500
3Y My20 4D Sedan 6.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $430,100
3Y My20 4D Sedan 6.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $468,000
3Y My20 4D Sedan 6.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $541,000