Specifications for the 2017 Bentley Mulsanne (5 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Bentley Mulsanne (5 Seat) 3Y My18 6.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1651 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|3266 mm
|Height
|1521 mm
|Length
|5575 mm
|Width
|1926 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2685 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|515 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|96 L
|CO2 Emissions
|342 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|15 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|342 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|1020 Nm
|Makimum Power
|377 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/45 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|265/45 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Electronic Air Suspension, Electronically Controlled Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension, Electronically Controlled Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Scbbm63Y4Hc015100
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Headlights
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Premium Gear Knob
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest with Controls
- Rear Lights - LED
- Side Airbags
- Special Identifying Badging
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Twin Exhaust
Optional Extras
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $908
- Alloy Sports Pedals - $1,230
- Alloy Wheels Special - $12,462
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $10,038
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $6,120
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $14,457
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $7,650
- Contrast Stitching - $3,890
- Digital TV - $3,498
- Six Disc DVD Player - $2,282
- Exclusive Paint - $27,456
- Metallic Paint - $11,233
- Metallic Paint Special - $18,904
- Privacy Curtains - $13,635
- Paint Colour Special - $55,934
- Pearl Effect Paint - $24,632
- Premium Pearlescent Paint - $32,461
- Premium Paint Special - $63,764
- Picnic Tables - $25,997
- Refrigerated Bottle Cooler Pack - $21,564
- Rear Privacy Glass - $3,875
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $18,840
- Reversing Camera - $3,668
- Panoramic Sunroof - $6,435
- Stainless Steel Grille - $3,475
- Special Seat Inserts - $1,329
- Premium Sound System - $15,780
- Side View Camera - $2,410
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination - $2,467
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Two-tone Paint - $19,791
- Ventilated Seats with Massage Function - $7,014
- Windscreen With Sunband - $465
Current Bentley Mulsanne pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3Y My20 4D Sedan
|6.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$492,300
|3Y My20 4D Sedan
|6.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$354,400
|3Y My20 4D Sedan
|6.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$389,500
|3Y My20 4D Sedan
|6.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$430,100
|3Y My20 4D Sedan
|6.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$468,000
|3Y My20 4D Sedan
|6.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$541,000