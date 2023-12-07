Specifications for the 2017 Bentley Mulsanne Speed (4 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Bentley Mulsanne Speed (4 Seat) 3Y My18 6.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1651 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|3266 mm
|Height
|1521 mm
|Length
|5575 mm
|Width
|1926 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2685 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|515 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|96 L
|CO2 Emissions
|342 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|15 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|342 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|1020 Nm
|Makimum Power
|377 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/40 Zr21
|Rear Tyre
|265/40 Zr21
|Front Rim Size
|9X21
|Rear Rim Size
|9X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Electronic Air Suspension, Electronically Controlled Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension, Electronically Controlled Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Scbbn63Y4Hc015100
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Headlights
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Contrast Stitching
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Premium Gear Knob
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest with Controls
- Rear Lights - LED
- Side Airbags
- Special Identifying Badging
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Twin Exhaust
Optional Extras
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $908
- Alloy Wheels Special
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $14,457
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $7,650
- Digital TV - $3,498
- Six Disc DVD Player - $2,282
- Exclusive Paint - $27,456
- Metallic Paint - $11,233
- Metallic Paint Special - $18,904
- Privacy Curtains - $13,635
- Paint Colour Special - $55,934
- Pearl Effect Paint - $24,632
- Premium Pearlescent Paint - $32,461
- Premium Paint Special - $63,764
- Picnic Tables - $25,997
- Refrigerated Bottle Cooler Pack - $21,564
- Rear Privacy Glass - $3,875
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $18,840
- Reversing Camera - $3,668
- Panoramic Sunroof - $6,435
- Stainless Steel Grille - $3,475
- Special Seat Inserts - $1,329
- Premium Sound System - $15,780
- Side View Camera - $2,410
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination - $2,467
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Two-tone Paint - $19,791
- Ventilated Seats with Massage Function - $7,014
- Wheels Polished - $5,270
- Wheels Tinted - $3,275
- Windscreen With Sunband - $465
