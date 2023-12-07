WhichCar
2017 BMW 1 18D Urban Line F20 Lci My18 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2017 BMW 1 18D Urban Line F20 Lci My18 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2017 BMW 1 18D Urban Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1569 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1421 mm
Length 4329 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1450 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1940 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 690 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 490 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 114 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 100 g/km
CO2 Urban 139 g/km
CO2 Combined 114 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R16 87 H
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16 87 H
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba1C120%0E000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 1 pricing and specs

28Ti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD $59,700
18I M Sport 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Cl St, FWD $52,900
M135I Xdrive 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $73,900
28Ti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD $61,900
18I M Sport 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Cl St, FWD $54,800
M135I Xdrive 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $76,600