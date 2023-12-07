Specifications for the 2017 BMW 3 20D M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 BMW 3 20D M Sport F30 Lci My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
MORE BMW 3 News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1531 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1572 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2810 mm
|Height
|1429 mm
|Length
|4624 mm
|Width
|1811 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1430 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1980 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|745 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|57 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|116 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|105 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|136 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|116 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba8C560%0K000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Head Airbags
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power front seats with memory
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Apple Car Play - $623
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,000
- Alloy Wheels Special - $700
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,800
- Alloy Wheels Special 2 - $800
- Alloy Wheels Special 3 - $2,200
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $1,800
- Comfort Pack - $2,795
- Fog Lights - LED - $400
- Heated Front Seats - $900
- Heated Steering Wheel - $400
- Headlight Washer System - $500
- Innovation Pack - $3,770
- Keyless Entry - $1,100
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats - $640
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery - $3,000
- Leather Upholstery Special - $5,000
- Metallic Paint - $1,937
- Performance Brakes - $1,400
- Protective Glazing - $800
- Premium Paint - $3,600
- Power Sunblind Rear Window - $500
- Smoke Pack - $60
- Sport Seats - $1,000
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,920
- Sound System with 16 Speakers - $1,900
- Sound System with 9 Speakers - $700
- Sports Steering Wheel - $400
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $550
- Television - $2,250
- Vision Pack - $2,356
Current BMW 3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|20I M Sport 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$77,000
|30I M Sport 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$90,900
|M340I Xdrive 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, 4Wd
|$102,000
|30E M Sport Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$94,800
|30I M Sport Touring 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$94,800
|20I M Sport 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$80,200
|30I M Sport 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$94,700
|M340I Xdrive 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, 4Wd
|$106,200
|30I Sport Collection 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$82,045
|30E M Sport Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$98,700
|30I M Sport Touring 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$98,700
|30I Sport Collection 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$78,800