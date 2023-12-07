WhichCar
2017 BMW 6 50I Gran Coupe F06 Lci 4.4L Petrol 4D Coupe

2017 BMW 6 50I Gran Coupe F06 Lci 4.4L Petrol 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2017 BMW 6 50I Gran Coupe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1600 mm
Tracking Rear 1665 mm
Ground Clearance 126 mm
Wheelbase 2968 mm
Height 1392 mm
Length 5007 mm
Width 1894 mm
Kerb Weight 1865 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2465 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 570 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 206 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 206 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 650 Nm
Makimum Power 330 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.0X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba6D420%0Df00011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany