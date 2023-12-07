Specifications for the 2017 BMW Alpina B3 Biturbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 BMW Alpina B3 Biturbo F31 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1539 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1556 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2810 mm
|Height
|1431 mm
|Length
|4632 mm
|Width
|1811 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1780 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|179 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|179 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|301 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/30 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|265/30 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|200 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wapbf3100#%R30123
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Spoiler
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Passenger Airbag Deactivation
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Surround Camera System
- Sports Exhaust System
- Sport Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Warning Triangle
Current BMW Alpina B3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|F32 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Sport Automated, AWD
|$137,200
|F32 5D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Sport Automated, AWD
|$140,100
|F32 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Sport Automated, AWD
|$116,500
|F32 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Sport Automated, AWD
|$127,200
|F32 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Sport Automated, AWD
|$134,300
|F32 5D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Sport Automated, AWD
|$118,900
|F32 5D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Sport Automated, AWD
|$129,900
|F32 5D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Sport Automated, AWD
|$137,100
|F32 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Sport Automated, AWD
|$142,900
|F32 5D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Sport Automated, AWD
|$145,900