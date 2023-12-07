Specifications for the 2017 BMW Alpina B4 S Bi-Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 BMW Alpina B4 S Bi-Turbo F33 3.0L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1552 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1576 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2810 mm
|Height
|1380 mm
|Length
|4640 mm
|Width
|1825 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1915 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|190 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|No
|CO2 Combined
|190 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|660 Nm
|Makimum Power
|324 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/30 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|265/30 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wapbf3300#%R30123
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Suspension
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Air Intake Grilles Painted
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Comfort Access System
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Chrome Front Grille
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connected Drive Services
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dynamic Brake Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- ECO Mode
- Extended Lighting
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Pack Plus
- Extended Storage
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Full Self Driving Capability
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Hands Free Facility
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlining Special
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Pack - Gloss Black
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Instrument Panel
- Load Through Hatch
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Passenger Airbag Deactivation
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Performance Brake Package
- Performance Control
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Hard Top - Remote Opening
- Power Mirrors With Folding & Auto Hold
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Steering Variable
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Radio Professional
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Removable Doors
- Remote Services
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelt Extender
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- Sports Steering
- Sports Seats - Front
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Sports Suspension
- Surround Sound System
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB Input Socket
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Windscreen With Sunband
- Windscreen Wipers One Touch
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,679
- Metallic Paint Premium - $4,109
- Solid Paint
Current BMW Alpina B4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|G26 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$164,900
|Autobahn Edition 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$184,900
|G26 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$160,000
|Autobahn Edition 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$168,300