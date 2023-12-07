Specifications for the 2017 BMW I3 Io1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 BMW I3 Io1 Electric 4D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1571 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1576 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2570 mm
|Height
|1578 mm
|Length
|3999 mm
|Width
|1775 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1195 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1620 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|425 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Air Pollution
|10
|Green House
|10
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|155/70 R19
|Rear Tyre
|175/60 R19
|Front Rim Size
|5.0X19
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba1Z220%0Vv00001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $654
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $769
- Battery Road Charge System - $769
- Comfort Access System - $654
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $1,692
- Heated Front Seats - $562
- Heat Pump - $1,000
- LED Headlights - $1,077
- Leather Upholstery - $1,538
- Metallic Paint - $962
- Protective Glazing - $508
- Power Sunroof - $2,246
- Sound System with 12 Speakers - $1,192