WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. M5
  4. Launch Edition

2017 BMW M5 Launch Edition F90 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2017 BMW M5 Launch Edition F90 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2017 BMW M5 Launch Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW M5 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1626 mm
Tracking Rear 1595 mm
Wheelbase 2982 mm
Height 1473 mm
Length 4966 mm
Width 1903 mm
Kerb Weight 1811 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2440 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 629 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 241 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 241 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6700
Torque RPM 1850
Maxiumum Torque 750 Nm
Makimum Power 441 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/35 R20
Rear Tyre 285/35 R20
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 10.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbsfv92%0C5000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW M5 pricing and specs

Competition Lci 4D Sedan 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $239,400
Competition Lci 4D Sedan 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $273,600