Specifications for the 2017 BMW M6 F13 Lci. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 BMW M6 F13 Lci 4.4L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1631 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1612 mm
|Ground Clearance
|107 mm
|Wheelbase
|2851 mm
|Height
|1374 mm
|Length
|4898 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1850 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2350 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|232 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|232 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|441 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|10.X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbslx920%0C123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Drive
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rollover Protection System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Night View Assist - $4,500
- Performance Brake Package - $24,000
- Premium Sound System - $14,000