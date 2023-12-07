WhichCar
2017 BMW M7 60Li Xdrive G12 My17 6.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

2017 BMW M7 60Li Xdrive G12 My17 6.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2017 BMW M7 60Li Xdrive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1621 mm
Tracking Rear 1618 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 3210 mm
Height 1479 mm
Length 5238 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 2112 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 78 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 192 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 224 g/km
CO2 Urban 425 g/km
CO2 Combined 192 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 1550
Maxiumum Torque 800 Nm
Makimum Power 448 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 10Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Front Air Suspension, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Rear Air Suspension, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba7H620%0Ba25967
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany