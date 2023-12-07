WhichCar
2017 BMW X4 Xdrive 35D F26 My16 3.0L Diesel 5D Coupe

2017 BMW X4 Xdrive 35D F26 My16 3.0L Diesel 5D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2017 BMW X4 Xdrive 35D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1604 mm
Tracking Rear 1584 mm
Ground Clearance 204 mm
Wheelbase 2810 mm
Height 1624 mm
Length 4671 mm
Width 1881 mm
Kerb Weight 1820 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2410 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 590 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 157 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 157 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 630 Nm
Makimum Power 230 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 10.0X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbaxx320%00F00001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

