WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. X5
  4. Xdrive 40D

2017 BMW X5 Xdrive 40D F15 My16 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

eb8c180d/2017 bmw x5 xdrive 40d 3 0l diesel 4d wagon 05f60196
2017 BMW X5 Xdrive 40D F15 My16 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2017 BMW X5 Xdrive 40D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW X5 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1644 mm
Tracking Rear 1650 mm
Ground Clearance 209 mm
Wheelbase 2933 mm
Height 1762 mm
Length 4886 mm
Width 1938 mm
Kerb Weight 2110 kg
Gcm 5520 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2820 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 710 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 166 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 153 g/km
CO2 Urban 189 g/km
CO2 Combined 166 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4400
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 630 Nm
Makimum Power 230 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R19
Rear Tyre 255/50 R19
Front Rim Size 9.0X19
Rear Rim Size 9.0X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbks620%00C000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW X5 pricing and specs

M60I Mhev 4D Wagon 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $168,600
M Competition Mhev 4D Wagon 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $235,900
Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $131,500
Xdrive30D Xline Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $131,500
Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $135,400