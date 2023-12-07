Specifications for the 2017 BMW Z4 Sdrive 20I Design Pure Edt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 BMW Z4 Sdrive 20I Design Pure Edt E89 My16 Update 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1511 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1537 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2496 mm
|Height
|1291 mm
|Length
|4239 mm
|Width
|1790 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1420 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1760 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|330 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|124 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|219 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|159 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wball320%0E123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alcantara Trim
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic Drive
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Floor Mats - Front
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Retractable Hardtop
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Active High Beam Control - $320
- Adaptive Drive - $2,600
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering - $850
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,050
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,500
- Digital TV - $2,250
- Heated Steering Wheel - $400
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button - $1,650
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats - $640
- Metallic Paint - $1,840
- Power front seat Driver/memory - $2,150
- Rear View & Side Mirrors Auto Dimming - $850
- Smoke Pack - $60
- Sound System with 11 Speakers - $1,300
- Sound System with 14 Speakers - $1,900
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $550
Current BMW Z4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|M40I 2D Roadster
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$135,600
|Sdrive20I M Sport 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$96,200
|M40I 2D Roadster
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$132,800
|Sdrive20I M Sport 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$94,200
|M40I 2D Roadster
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$139,800
|Sdrive20I M Sport 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$99,200