Specifications for the 2017 BYD E6 Gen 1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 BYD E6 Gen 1 Electric 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2830 mm
|Length
|4560 mm
|Width
|1822 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2380 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|375 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Antenna - Roof Mounted
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Compact disc player
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Communication Management System
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Door Ajar Warning
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Electro Hydraulic Power Steering
- Electric Motor
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- FE Battery
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Push Button Start
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Windows
- Power Window Driver Auto Down
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Bumper Reflector/s
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Security System
- Smart Keyless Entry
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Synchronous Motor/s
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Upholstery - Artificial Leather
Optional Extras
- Solid Paint
Current BYD E6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gen 2 Glx 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$38,400
|Gen 2 Glx 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$32,600
|Gen 2 Glx 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$35,600
|Gen 2 Glx 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,600
|Gen 2 Glx 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,999