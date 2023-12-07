WhichCar
2017 BYD E6 Gen 1 Electric 4D Wagon

2017 BYD E6 Gen 1 Electric 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2017 BYD E6 Gen 1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2830 mm
Length 4560 mm
Width 1822 mm
Kerb Weight 2380 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 375 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R17
Rear Tyre 235/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty 150 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured China

