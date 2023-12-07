Specifications for the 2017 Caterham Seven 275. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Caterham Seven 275 1.6L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1446 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1446 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2305 mm
|Height
|1120 mm
|Length
|3530 mm
|Width
|1700 mm
|Kerb Weight
|645 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|144 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|122 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|182 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|144 g/km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6800
|Torque RPM
|4100
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 Hr14
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 Hr14
|Front Rim Size
|6X14
|Rear Rim Size
|6X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Leading Arm, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|5000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|10 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Sdkrd65C160123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Aluminium Gear Knob
- 14 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cloth Trim
- Electrically Heated Windscreen
- Floor Mats - Front
- Interior Carpeted
- Engine Immobiliser
- Push Button Start
- Rollover Protection System
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Soft Top
Optional Extras
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - $140
- 13 Inch Alloy Wheels - $550
- Black Pack - $915
- Battery Master Switch - $385
- Bonnet Stripe/s - $815
- Carbon Fibre Dash - $605
- Carbon Fibre Front Guards Painted - $1,010
- Carbon Fibre Front Guards Unpainted - $800
- Carbon Fibre Rear Guards Painted - $1,765
- Carbon Fibre Rear Guards Unpainted - $1,520
- Decal Pack With Black or White - $550
- Decal Pack With Custom Colour - $675
- Decal Pack With Pin Stripe - $770
- Fire Extinguisher/s - $670
- Gear Change Lights - $670
- Hood Bag - $165
- Half Soft Top - $770
- Limited Slip Differential - $2,650
- Leather Upholstery - $1,265
- Lowered Floor - $880
- Metallic Paint - $3,300
- Map Pocket/s - $100
- Monotone Paint - $2,300
- Painted Grille - $80
- Pearl Effect Paint - $3,840
- Painted Nose Band - $245
- Sports Bar - $615
- Tonneau Cover - $395
- Tonneau Cover With Sidescreens - $800
