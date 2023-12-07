Specifications for the 2017 Chrysler 300 Srt8 Core. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Chrysler 300 Srt8 Core My16 6.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1621 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1639 mm
|Ground Clearance
|122 mm
|Wheelbase
|3052 mm
|Height
|1478 mm
|Length
|5089 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1946 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2427 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|481 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72.3 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7
|CO2 Emissions
|302 g/km
|Green House
|3.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|302 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6100
|Torque RPM
|4150
|Maxiumum Torque
|637 Nm
|Makimum Power
|350 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|2C3Ccawj2Ch000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Analogue Clock
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Metallic Paint Special - $900
- Power Sunroof - $2,000
- Satellite Navigation - $1,000
Current Chrysler 300 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|C Luxury 4D Sedan
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$53,000
|Srt Core 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$63,400
|Srt 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$68,500
|C Luxury 4D Sedan
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,900
|C Luxury 4D Sedan
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$47,800
|Srt Core 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$52,500
|Srt Core 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$57,200
|Srt 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,700
|Srt 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$61,800
|C Luxury 4D Sedan
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$60,550
|Srt Core 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$72,450
|Srt 4D Sedan
|6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$78,250