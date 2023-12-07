Specifications for the 2017 Citroen C4 Cactus Exclusive 1.6 E-Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Citroen C4 Cactus Exclusive 1.6 E-Hdi My16 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Semi Auto
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1480 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1480 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2595 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|4157 mm
|Width
|1729 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1055 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1605 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|825 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|565 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|CO2 Emissions
|94 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|3.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|94 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|68 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Torsion Bar
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Vf70B9Hp%&E123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- AirBump
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Foot Rest
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- AirBump - Colour - $400
- Alloy Wheels Special - $1,000
- Cloth Trim Special - $800
- Leather Trim Special - $1,600
- Mirror Shells - $150
- Premium Paint - $800
- Premium Paint Special - $1,000
- Roof Rails - $250
- Panoramic Sunroof - $1,250