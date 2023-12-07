WhichCar
2017 Citroen C4 Cactus Exclusive 1.6 E-Hdi My16 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon

2017 Citroen C4 Cactus Exclusive 1.6 E-Hdi My16 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Semi Auto
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2017 Citroen C4 Cactus Exclusive 1.6 E-Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1480 mm
Tracking Rear 1480 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2595 mm
Height 1480 mm
Length 4157 mm
Width 1729 mm
Kerb Weight 1055 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1605 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 825 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 565 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
CO2 Emissions 94 g/km
Fuel Economy City 3.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 94 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 68 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 R17
Rear Tyre 205/50 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Vf70B9Hp%&E123456
Country Manufactured France