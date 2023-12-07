Specifications for the 2017 Citroen C4 Picasso Exclusive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Citroen C4 Picasso Exclusive 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1581 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1584 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2785 mm
|Height
|1644 mm
|Length
|4602 mm
|Width
|1971 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1505 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2160 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|655 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|130 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|107 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|170 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|130 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Hydraulic Self Levelling, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf73D5Gztxj123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Air Compressor
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Lock Indicator
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack
- Door Ajar Warning
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Exit Warnings System
- Fold Down Tray Table/s
- Flat Fold Seating
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Indicators
- Low Fuel Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Park Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Windows
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Air Vents
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Door Blind
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Third Row Seats
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Twin Front Armrests
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch - $690
- Nappa Leather - $5,000
- Premium Paint - $800
- Xenon Headlights - $2,000
